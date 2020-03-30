Everything’s OK – Killing Eve Season 3 is coming

Great news for fans of intrigue, razor-sharp banter and sexual tension you can cut with a stiletto heel: the third season of Killing Eve is coming to ABC TV from April 13.

A good dose of Jodie Comer playing hilarious-slash-psychopathic international assassin Villanelle, and Sandra Oh as the MI6 operative unsure whether to kiss or kill her, is exactly the kind of vicarious fun we all need right now, when the kind of things these two get up to (international travel, nightclubs, riding in elevators, threesomes) are off limits to us mere mortals for now.

Last year Comer won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Oh took out the corresponding Golden Globe Award – which is both a tribute to the strength of the cast of this female-steered production and a commentary on the wicked game of cat and mouse it weaves.

Perhaps the best compliment paid to the show came from The New Yorker’s TV writer Emily Nussbaum when she wrote that in Killing Eve, “femininity is itself a sort of sociopathy, whose performance, if you truly nail it, might be the source of ultimate power".

Can’t wait till April 13? Or unsure what all the fuss is about? Check out Season 2 right now on ABC iView.