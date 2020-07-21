Face masks when exercising – what you need to know

Masks are mandatory for Melburnians, but when exactly do you need to wear one?

News came over the weekend that premier Dan Andrews had announced mandatory mask wearing for people living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire. You must cover your face when leaving your home for one of the four reasons or face a $200 fine. This new rule comes into effect from 11.59pm on July 22.

Naturally, there have been a few questions about when you have to wear a mask, including queries about exercise and driving. Below are some answers.

For further clarification, please consult the Department of Health and Human Services website.

When do you need to wear a mask?

From 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 22, everyone over the age of 12 who lives in metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire has to wear a mask every time they leave their house. By now you’re aware of the four reasons you can leave your house. But if you want a few examples, this means that you need to be wearing a mask when going for a walk, buying food, picking up takeaway, and going to and from your car.

Do you need to wear a mask when driving?

If you are in the car by yourself or with someone from your household, you don’t have to wear a face mask while driving. But, you should carry one with you for when you get out of the car. If you're ordering drive-through or talking to a police officer or anything else you might do in a car that involves other people, you should be wearing a mask. You also need to wear a mask in an Uber or taxi, whether you are the driver or passenger.

Do you need to wear a mask when walking for daily exercise?

Yes. It’s one of the four reasons you can leave your house, so you need to wear a mask.

Do you need to wear a mask when running?

Andrews said that while running, it would be impractical to wear a mask. However, whether you’re walking to your starting point or walking home once you’ve finished running, you need to pop a mask on.

So essentially, you don’t need to run with a mask in your pocket if you foresee yourself running non stop from when you leave your house to when you return. That’s one hell of a motivation to keep running.

Are there other exceptions?

“Vigorous” or “strenuous” exercise are the terms the government is using. So you do not need to wear a mask running, jogging and cycling, but you need to have a mask ready for when you finish said exercise.

People with certain medical conditions also won’t have to wear masks, notably those who may find it difficult to breathe while wearing a mask or those who find it hard to put on and remove masks due to physical disabilities.

I don’t have a mask right now, what can I wear?

If you don’t have a surgical or three-layered cloth mask, a scarf or bandana is an alternative. Keep in mind they will not offer the same amount of protection as a well-fitted face mask because of the fabric they’re made from.

Where can you get a mask?

You can make one yourself out of materials like socks, or you can buy one from a local maker. Make sure you wash your masks after each use (you can chuck 'em in the washing machine or hand-wash in very hot water) and dry them outside in direct sunlight if you can.

How do I wear a mask correctly?

Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds before putting on or taking off your mask. While you wear it, don’t touch it. Make sure it fits snugly over your nose, mouth and chin – there’s absolutely no use in wearing one if you’re just going to have it hanging on your chin.

Resources to read about mask use:

- Here is an explainer by the World Health Organisation on the do's and don'ts of mask use.

- Here is an infographic from the DHHS on how to make a cloth mask.

- Here is scientist Bill Nye explaining how effective wearing a mask is.

- Here's a handy explainer about how to communicate with deaf people when you're wearing a mask.

