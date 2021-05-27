Where to buy face masks in Melbourne right now

Lots of local creatives are making their own – here’s where to get them

For all Victorians, it’s now mandatory that you wear a face mask when you leave your home.

RECOMMENDED: Read what Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services says about mask use in Victoria.

We don't know about you, but all our masks seem to have gone missing since we were last at this point, so it's time for some new ones. You can purchase both cloth masks and surgical masks (the two types that the DHHS recommends) from chemists and hardware stores, but many Melbourne retail stores and creatives have started selling their own. Here are some we like:

Blue Atelier

Three French friends living in Melbourne have launched a face masks business (and they're also doing cute matching accessories). Everything is handmade in Fitzroy, and these masks are adjustable and reversible. Check them out here.

Cargo Crew

Time Out fave and workwear supplier Cargo Crew are now selling three-layer protective masks in a couple of fun colours. These masks are made from 100 per cent breathable cotton and have a wire insert over the nose so it sits snug and you won’t fog up your glasses. Check them out here.

SParms

SParms face masks have been designed with an athletic and active wearer in mind. Using a 3D contoured design for comfort and a choice of fabric ideally suited to breathability make these masks a great choice for those on the go or required to wear one for long periods of time. Each face mask contains a copper or nano-silver infused inner layer, and there are three varieties to choose from. Check them out here.

Contain Design Studio

This Cremorne studio is making comfortable hemp and organic cotton face masks. Check them out here.

SETT Living

This Brunswick business is making face masks (and matching dog jackets). These come in a selection of colourful patterns with adjustable head elastic and nose wire. They also come in three different sizes. Check them out here.

CastleGrade

The G-Series mask from CastleGrade certainly looks different to all the other fabric masks on this list. These are made from medical-grade silicone with replaceable filters. Check them out here.

Kenny Parker

Melbourne streetwear label Kenny Parker is making plain, unisex masks from 100 per cent cotton. They also come in two sizes, small and large. Check them out here.

Velvet and Tonic

This Melbourne milliner has reinvented for the pandemic-era and is making stylish face masks in a number of prints. Check them out here.

Ventus Medic

You can minimise waste and stay safe with Ventus Medic Health and Beauty's eco-friendly mask options. Check them out here.

The Masque Co

These washable masks come in a selection of fun designs – plus $1 from every product purchased goes towards mental health support to those in the performing arts industry. Check them out here.

Masks for Change

Aussie business Masks for Change partner with Reach Out Australia, so $1 from every mask purchase is being donated to the mental health charity. All masks are triple layers and come in a range of styles – including both elastic and fabric ties. Check them out here.

MTK Australia

Brunswick makers MTK Australia are making masks in more than 14 different stylish designs. Check them out here.

East Coast Face Masks

This Aussie business is selling reusable face masks with replacement filters. They offer dispatch within 24 hours and also donate $1 to the Royal Flying Doctors Service for every mask or filter sold. Check them out here.



E Nolan

Made in house in Melbourne, E Nolan’s masks come in two sizes (adult and adult+) and feature a double layer of breathable cotton. They also have a malleable concealed wire that fits over the nose. Get yours here.

Gracie’s Boutique

This Point Cook business has recruited a number of local sewers to make colourful face masks in a number of fun prints. Support a small business and see the selection of masks here.



EveryHuman

EveryHuman has launched a range of face masks that feature a clear panel over the mouth to help those in the deaf and hard of hearing community. The strap also goes around the head, rather than over the ear, so as to not disturb hearing aids. You can also purchase masks from EveryHuman without the clear panel. Check out the range here.

A.BCH

Melbourne-based label A.BCH is creating sustainable masks from the offcuts of their organic Aussie-made skivvy fabric. You can check out these reusable and adjustable masks here.

Costumes Without Drama

In more usual times, this small business would be busily creating and shipping costumes for school productions around the country from its Ringwood workshop. With costuming needs on hold, Tracey Nuthall has pivoted her business to manufacturing specialised face masks with a clear window. The see-through panel allows hard of hearing people to lip-read and is also useful for speech pathologists, carers, and all sorts of people working in service roles. These masks are triple-layered, hand washable and come in a range of colours and prints. Regular masks are also available. Check them out here.

Yarli Creative

These protective face masks are made by Yorta Yorta Dja Dja Wurrung and Gamilaroi woman Madison Connors, founder and creative director of Yarli Creative. Forty per cent of all profits from the pre-sale of these masks will be donated to the Elizabeth Morgan House which is an Aboriginal community-controlled organisation that provides refuge accommodation and specialist family violence services to Aboriginal women and their children. Check out the masks here.

St Ali

You know the coffee, now get to know the face mask. This South Melbourne venue is now selling face masks and snoods as well as hand sanitiser. Check them out here.

Clear Collective Masks

These cotton masks are made and sewn in Sydney and are made to stop pollution, pollen and bacteria from filtering in or out. There are numerous colour combos to choose from as well. Check them out here.

SisterWorks

SisterWorks is a non-profit organisation that helps migrant women make a better living while in Melbourne. The team has been making reusable fabric face masks since the start of the pandemic. Buying one of these masks means you'll be supporting vulnerable communities as they navigate this tricky time. Check them out here.

Australian Face Masks

Another Aussie-made brand, Australian Face Masks have wide facial coverage and come in a number of colours. Check them out here.

NMBQ

Brunswick boutique NMBQ is now making reusable face masks with three layers of fabric. They come in a number of sizes and colours. Check them out here.

House of Adorn

This Bayswater-based business is helping those wanting to make their own face masks with patterns for multiple sizes and video tutorials. Check them out here.

Chopsuey Inc

Chopsuey Inc is a local maker from West Footscray that makes personalised guitar straps. Now, they've started making colourful face masks made from 100 per cent cotton. Check them out here.

Monster Threads

This CBD store is now selling artist-designed cloth face masks. Check them out here.

Merry Go Round

This local maker is creating double layer pleated face masks which are 100 per cent cotton. Check them out here.

Fitzroy Stitch

These stylish face masks are made in Fitzroy North, coming in some cute patterns and come with a pocket to insert a filter. Plus you can get free shipping for all orders in Australia – check them out here.

Mask Planet

These triple-layered masks are made in Melbourne in compliance with DHHS mask guidelines. There's a stack of cool designs available for both kids and adults, and 20 per cent of profits go towards charities. You'll get your mask pretty quickly too, with the business using a next-day carbon neutral courier to dispatch the masks. Take a look at the range here.

Second Stitch

This textile enterprise in Coburg helps women from refugee and asylum seeker backgrounds find economic empowerment through sewing and textile programs. They’ve just started making reusable fabric face masks made from 100 per cent new cotton. There’s also a lining so you can slide in an additional filter. Check them out here.

The Social Studio

The Social Studio is a social enterprise that hires young people from migrant and refugee backgrounds in fashion and textile-based industries. These masks comply with DHHS guidelines and also come in seven different colour combinations. They’re breathable and machine washable. Check them out here.

Kuwaii

Much loved Melbourne designer Kuwaii has released its own line of three-layer fabric face masks. There are three colours available and they’re all made here in Melbourne. Plus, $5 from every purchase goes to a rotating Covid charity. Head to the website for more info.

Rather make your own? Here's a guide to making your own no-sew face mask.

Stay up to date on current rules: Here's what you can and can't do in Victoria right now.