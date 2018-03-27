Famed tonkotsu ramen house IPPUDO is now open

We Melburnians like to think we are pretty versed in the ramen game, but that doesn't mean we're not excited about the launch of IPPUDO at shop 18 in QV's Artemis Lane.

IPPUDO is a global ramen chain that has dominated the world, with 80 branches in Japan and 50 around the world, specialising in a tonkotsu (a thick, pork-based soup) ramen with hakata-style noodles. Hakata noodles are characterised by their thinness, perfect for picking up the umami-laden, collagen-filled stock they sit in. You'll be able to customise your perfect bowl of ramen by ordering the noodles to your desired doneness, ranging from extra firm to soft. And for those who really appreciate the slurp, a kaedama (extra serve of noodles) is available for a dollar.

The ramen menu features the Shiromaru Motoaji, IPPUDO’s original creamy tonkotsu ramen with pork ($15); the Akamaru Shinaji, which takes the signature tonkotsu broth and enhances it with a savoury blended miso paste and garlic oil ($16); and the Karaka-Men, the original tonkotsu topped with a spicy miso blend.

IPPUDO signature snacks like gyoza, pickled cucumbers and karaage (fried chicken) are also offered alongside more modern dishes of kale salads and salmon poke bowls.

The official launch of IPPUDO is April 7, but for those of you who can't wait to steam your faces over a bowl of noodles, they're secretly serving now in a low-key, pre-launch phase.