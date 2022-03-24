From tonkotsu to tsukemen, here's where you can find Melbourne's best bowls

The basis of any self-respecting bowl of ramen is the happy union of broth, noodles and toppings. But essential to a good swallow is the tare; not unlike the mirepoix in a soup, this is the shio (salt), shoyu (soy) or miso base that gives ramen its distinct flavour profile. With this in mind, we tested Melbourne’s ramen shops to find the best of the bunch.

Still hungry? Try one of Melbourne's best Japanese restaurants instead.