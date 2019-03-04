Fancy Hank's is giving away 100 free sandwiches

Come one, come all for free sandwiches! Rock up to CBD barbecue joint Fancy Hank’s on Wednesday, March 20 for a chance to grab one of the 100 free sandwiches they’ll be giving away from noon.

The first 100 customers can choose from smoked brisket sandwich, pulled pork sandwich and fried eggplant sandwich. These delicious barbecue sandwiches will be made with iconic Martin’s potato rolls which are known to soak up the filling juices, keeping the sandwiches from getting soggy (they even use them at NYC burger joint Shake Shack).

So line up at Fancy Hank’s (located at 79 Bourke Street in the city) to claim your free un-soggy sandwich.