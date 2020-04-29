Fancy Japanese sushi joint Nobu is now doing takeaway

Many of Melbourne's favourite restaurants have turned to takeaway and delivery while customers are unable to eat in.

Joining this trend is Crown fine diner Nobu, which has just announced takeaway meals on Friday and Saturdays. The restaurant is offering a selection of Japanese favourites, including wagyu tacos ($50 for eight pieces), black cod saikyo miso ($55), edamame ($6.50), and sushi (between $8 and $25 for six pieces) and sashimi ($30-$38 for ten pieces).

Everything you need is included, such as garnishes and condiments. All you need to do is bring it home and enjoy a fancy night in.

Need something to wash it down with? Nobu is also selling a limited number of takeaway cocktails, as well as sake, white, red and rosé wine by the bottle.

Sound like a good Friday or Saturday night? Order online or by phone here.

