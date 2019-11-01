Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right First look: you can now stay overnight at super-luxe Hotel Chadstone
First look: you can now stay overnight at super-luxe Hotel Chadstone

By Cassidy Knowlton Posted: Friday November 1 2019, 3:47pm

Now you can shop till you literally drop at upscale shopping centre Chadstone, with the centre unveiling a super-luxe new hotel on the premises. 

Hotel Chadstone is a five-star accommodation, operated under the MGallery by Sofitel brand, so you know it's pretty swish. There are 250 rooms, including 21 suites and two flash-as-hell penthouses. There are curated artworks throughout, so you can get a dose of culture when you're relaxing from a day of shopping.

If you hit the retail therapy a bit too hard, there's a spa in the hotel, where you can get massages, practise yoga or try out the 'wellness light lounge'. The indoor rooftop pool is a highlight of the building, with gorgeous views over Melbourne. 

There are two restaurants in the hotel, in case Chaddy's food court and numerous restaurants don't have enough variety for you. There's a rooftop bar and restaurant, called Altus, and Scott Pickett's Pastore on the ground floor. 

Rooms vary in price from $305 per room for a classic room with a king-sized or two queen-sized beds up to $1,800 for a penthouse suite. 

