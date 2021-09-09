It’s all about the finer things at these well-heeled establishments: say hello to Melbourne's best luxury hotels

Want to treat yourself to a luxury hotel? Spending the night in a fancy hotel is a treat that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime. Here in Melbourne, we have some fantastic luxury hotels, from old-world glamour to cutting-edge modern marvels. Every type of luxury traveller will find something on this list, no matter where in Melbourne you want to stay and what your taste runs to.

While you're planning your high-rolling retreat, it's also worth booking a table at one of the city's finest restaurants and discovering all the great shopping on offer. All that'll be left to do then is choosing where to spend the night. Take a look at our pick of the best luxury hotels in Melbourne.

