Get us in your inbox

A shot of the rooftop jacuzzi at The Langham
Photograph: The Langham

The best luxury hotels in Melbourne

It’s all about the finer things at these well-heeled establishments: say hello to Melbourne's best luxury hotels

Written by
Time Out editors
Contributor
Charlie Allenby
Want to treat yourself to a luxury hotel? Spending the night in a fancy hotel is a treat that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime. Here in Melbourne, we have some fantastic luxury hotels, from old-world glamour to cutting-edge modern marvels. Every type of luxury traveller will find something on this list, no matter where in Melbourne you want to stay and what your taste runs to. 

While you're planning your high-rolling retreat, it's also worth booking a table at one of the city's finest restaurants and discovering all the great shopping on offer. All that'll be left to do then is choosing where to spend the night. Take a look at our pick of the best luxury hotels in Melbourne.

RECOMMENDED: Where to stay in Melbourne.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Melbourne's best luxury hotels

Grand Hyatt Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied

1. Grand Hyatt Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 4 of 4

The Hyatt is truly a 24-karat experience. The shiny, golden reception instantly signals that you’re stepping into a luxurious location, while each of the hotel’s amber-hued rooms keeps that feeling going long into your stay. Ask for a room on the 20th floor or above and you might be lucky enough to get a view out across Melbourne’s major landmarks. Trains and trams are just a short walk away from the front desk too, making it’s a breeze to get up close with the city’s sights in person. 

Sofitel Melbourne
Photograph: Booking.com

2. Sofitel Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

Although it came to the forefront of luxury accommodation in the '90s, the Sofitel has remained relevant and still holds its own after almost 30 years at the top. It’s fancy, but it doesn’t need to prove itself; the views, service and amenities all say quite enough. Its location at the top of Collins Street makes it a great spot to base yourself if you’re a foodie too – some of Melbourne’s best restaurants, like Cumulus Inc and Mamasita, are just a short stroll away. Alternatively, you can dead down to the hotel restaurant (NO35) for gourmet edibles, or bar, Sofi’s Lounge, for high tea and cocktails. 

Melbourne Marriott Hotel
Booking.com

3. Melbourne Marriott Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

Travelling to Melbourne on business? The Marriott, and its '80s James Bond vibe, is tough to beat. As well as smooth, polished floors, leather accents and stylish no-nonsense furnishings, the hotel is fully kitted out with business facilities, and its pool and wellness centre is ideal after a long day of meetings. The bar will even throw together a vodka martini – shaken, not stirred.

Hotel Windsor
Photograph: Supplied

4. Hotel Windsor

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

With a list of previous guests including Lauren Bacall, Katharine Hepburn, Vivien Leigh, Gregory Peck, Anthony Hopkins, Malcolm Fraser, Gough Whitlam, Robert Menzies and Metallica, you know you’re in good (and eclectic) company when opting for a night at the Hotel Windsor. The grand dame has welcomed guests since 1883, and remains steadfastly traditional. The décor is understated and refined, soaring ceilings and pretty leadlight accents. If you really want to splash out, the 122-square-metre Victorian Suite is grand and elegant, with a dining room, separate lounge and second bedroom. Huge windows on both sides make the suite feel more like an upper-class 19th-century pied-â-terre than a hotel room. Located in a prime position on Spring Street, the Windsor is in a perfect location to visit state parliament, Melbourne Museum, the Old Treasury Building or the Princess, Comedy or Her Majesty's theatres.  

The Mansion Hotel & Spa
Photograph: Supplied/Visit Werribee & Surrounds

5. The Mansion Hotel & Spa

  • Travel
  • Werribee South
  • price 3 of 4

Built by the pioneering pastoralists in the 1870s, the Werribee Park Mansion was once home to the Chirnside family and 50-odd members of staff who fulfilled their every wish. These days, you can sample some of the high life for yourself at the grand Werribee stay’s award-winning spa. And, once you've finished having your steam in the Turkish hammam chamber or swim in the indoor pool, you can enjoy a spot of high tea at Joseph's Restaurant and Bar or take a stroll around the impeccably landscaped gardens.

The Langham
Photograph: The Langham

6. The Langham

  • Hotels
  • Southbank
  • price 3 of 4

The Langham is the dictionary definition of high-class. Whether it’s the grand sweeping staircase in the foyer or the stunning views over the Yarra, it doesn’t come fancier than this in the Southbank. Our tip? A visit to Melba for Wedgewood afternoon tea is a must during your stay, if only for the pastries.

Crown Towers

7. Crown Towers

  • Travel
  • getaways
  • Southbank
  • price 4 of 4

Crown Towers’ rooms are home to uninterrupted views of the Yarra and the city, but that’s not even their best bit. This five-star hotel is equipped with 24-hour in-room dining, a tablet-booking system for all spa services and preferential booking with any of the restaurants in Crown. Downstairs, you’ll also be able to find some of the best fashion houses and boutiques in the world, guaranteeing a luxury experience any night of the week.

The Westin

8. The Westin

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

The Westin is something of an antidote to the hustle and bustle of the CBD. Stepping off of Collins Street into the hotel’s foyer on Regent Place, you’re immediately relaxed by the soothing tones and ambient vibes. And that’s before you reach your bedroom – the hotel is renowned for its heavenly soft mattresses, after all. Besides a good nights sleep, you can also keep up your fitness regime by booking a ‘workout room’ which contains exercise equipment and gives you the chance to work out privately.

InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto
Photograph: Booking.com

9. InterContinental Melbourne The Rialto

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 4 of 4

When the Rialto opened in December 2008 it was the first hotel in the world to be Green Globe rated. The hotel didn’t have to compromise on aesthetic to achieve this, either – the rooms are contemporary and spacious, and are packed with the latest technology and top-of-the-line beds that contrast nicely with the Rialto's ornate gothic facade. 

Sheraton Melbourne

10. Sheraton Melbourne

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 3 of 4

The Sheraton Melbourne is everything you want from a contemporary, sleek and modern five-star hotel. Expect shiny marble bathrooms and fluffy robes, drinks on the rooftop terrace bar, and French cuisine from the in-house Little Collins Kitchen. Located five minutes' walk from the Treasury Gardens and Princess Theatre, the Sheraton is ideal for a luxurious getaway in the heart of Melbourne – try the indoor heated pool or some of the spa treatments on offer if you don’t believe us.

More of Melbourne's best hotels

The best boutique hotels in Melbourne
Photograph: Meagan Harding

The best boutique hotels in Melbourne

  • Travel
  • getaways

We all have different preferences when it comes to hotels – perhaps you're a fan of staying right in the middle of the action; maybe you're happy to chill out in a boutique hotel in a cute neighbourhood. Whatever kind of vacation (or staycation) you're after, we've got you covered.

