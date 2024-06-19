Fly straight to paradise with new direct flights from Melbourne to Hervey Bay

If Melbourne's frosty winter mornings have you dreaming of sun-soaked islands and beach days, then this could be your cure. Jetstar has just launched the first-ever direct flights from Melbourne to paradise – and by paradise, we’re talking about Hervey Bay, the gateway to Queensland’s World Heritage-listed K’gari (formerly Fraser Island).

Currently, the low-cost airline only offers four weekly flights to Hervey Bay from Sydney. The zippy new two-hour and 25-minute flight will depart Melbourne three times weekly – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 12.30pm – adding 1,100 seats between the two cities. One way fares start at $151, and return flights will leave Hervey Bay on the same days at 3.35pm, landing back in Melbourne at 6.15pm.

Photograph: Jewels Lynch | Tourism Events Queensland

Known as the whale watching capital of the world, Hervey Bay offers endless entertainment, both on land and at sea. However, the real magic lies just a swift 40-minute ferry ride away on K’gari. This astoundingly beautiful place is not only the largest sand island on Earth, but boasts the fourth most crystal-clear waters in Oceania. If that doesn’t already have you packing your bags, then how about the fact that K’gari enjoys a blissful average temperature of 22 degrees in winter, compared to Melbourne’s 15 degrees? Leave your puffer jacket and all your worries at home and remember: you’re on island time.

