Fly straight to paradise with new direct flights from Melbourne to Hervey Bay

If Melbourne's frosty winter mornings have you dreaming of sun-soaked islands and beach days, then this could be your cure. Jetstar has just launched the first-ever direct flights from Melbourne to paradise – and by paradise, we’re talking about Hervey Bay, the gateway to Queensland’s World Heritage-listed K’gari (formerly Fraser Island).
Currently, the low-cost airline only offers four weekly flights to Hervey Bay from Sydney. The zippy new two-hour and 25-minute flight will depart Melbourne three times weekly – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 12.30pm – adding 1,100 seats between the two cities. One way fares start at $151, and return flights will leave Hervey Bay on the same days at 3.35pm, landing back in Melbourne at 6.15pm.
Known as the whale watching capital of the world, Hervey Bay offers endless entertainment, both on land and at sea. However, the real magic lies just a swift 40-minute ferry ride away on K’gari. This astoundingly beautiful place is not only the largest sand island on Earth, but boasts the fourth most crystal-clear waters in Oceania. If that doesn’t already have you packing your bags, then how about the fact that K’gari enjoys a blissful average temperature of 22 degrees in winter, compared to Melbourne’s 15 degrees? Leave your puffer jacket and all your worries at home and remember: you’re on island time.
