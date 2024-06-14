Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People walking under umbrella along southbank promenade in Melbourne
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Brrr! Melbourne just shivered through its coldest day in five years

Thick clouds and drizzle meant the city struggled to hit 10.1 degrees Celsius

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn
Advertising

Did your morning commute feel extra icy yesterday? Did you spend the entire day huddling around the heater? Well, you weren’t alone – Melbourne just experienced its coldest day in five years, with a wintery blast hitting the city.

A blanket of heavy cloud cover and a haze of drizzle kept the mercury low, with the city reaching a maximum temperature of just 10.1 degrees Celsius in the early afternoon – that’s four degrees below average for this time of the year. But the chill factor could’ve been much worse if the wind had picked up. Thankfully, calm wind conditions and some slight humidity (preventing the air from developing that icy, dry chill) kept us from feeling even colder. This current winter snap is the result of a cloud band crossing the country that’s blocking the sun and trapping cold air near the surface.

And it wasn’t just Melbourne that needed a few extra layers – Ballarat only reached a top of nine degrees Celsius, while Geelong managed to hit 11 degrees Celsius. 

Conditions are set to improve slightly over the weekend, with a few showers and maximum temperatures of 15 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 14 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Besides, weather forecasters have predicted this winter is on track to be the warmest on record – so fingers crossed we’ve seen the worst of the icy conditions. Now, how many more months of winter are left?

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

A billion-dollar residential complex dubbed as a futuristic wellness utopia is being built in Melbourne

Back in business: Melbourne officially has the lowest CBD retail vacancy rate in Australia

PSA: There's been a new development with plans for Melbourne to gain Australia's very first Disneyland

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.