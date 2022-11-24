Melbourne
Ex-US president Barack Obama speaking at a podium.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Former US president Barack Obama is coming to Melbourne

It'll be the first time the ex-US leader has touched down in Australia since 2018

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
If you're keen to throw it back to the days before America elected reality TV star and failed businessman Donald Trump to the presidency, then we've got news for you: ex-POTUS Barack Obama is headed Down Under next autumn. 

For his first Australian visit since 2018, Obama is slated to visit Sydney and Melbourne to deliver a talk dubbed 'An Evening with President Barack Obama'. The two-city tour will kick off in Sydney on March 28 before heading to Melbourne's John Cain Arena on March 29. 

The exact focus of Obama's talk is still under wraps, but the organisation hosting the event has hinted that he'll be touching on leadership skills and techniques for navigating an unpredictable future. Having led America through the Great Recession, the final days of the Iraq war and the country's first attempt at comprehensive health care, there's no doubt Obama will have some valuable nuggets of wisdom to share. 

Tickets start at $195 through the website. If you can't make it, the Sydney session will also be available via live stream. 

