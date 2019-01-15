Free travel and extra tram services announced for Australian Open spectators

Travelling has been made easier for fans going to the Australian Open this month as more than 3,000 tram services have been added. These additional tram services have been introduced for the two weeks of the tournament, which runs from January 14 to January 27.

The best part? It won’t cost you a cent. People with tickets to the Australian Open can travel to Melbourne Park for free and reach the tournament gates directly via tram.

An extra 3,300 services have been added along tram routes 70 and 70A over the course of the tournament, which will help with the increased number of travellers to the area. These will run every two to three minutes during peak hours of the day. Trams from Rod Laver Arena to the city will run until one hour after the end of play ensuring that the fans will have access to public transport however late a night match finishes. The Night Network will run as usual on the weekends.

