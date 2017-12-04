Furr real: the Cat Lovers Show is coming to Melbourne next year

The most paw-sitively meow-nificent thing has happened: the animal-lovers from the Dog Lovers Show have announced the first annual Cat Lovers Show, set to hit the Royal Exhibition Centre on September 8 and 9, 2018.

For cat owners, the cat show will be the purr-fect opportunity to meet fellow crazy cat people, and for aspiring cat owners, the event will be a pawsome chance to live vicariously through those lucky enough to have a furry pal in their lives.

One of the main objectives of the show will be to raise awareness for cat rescue and to work closely with shelters across the country to drive adoptions and increase education about responsible cat ownership.

Punters will be able to meet and greet cats and kittens at the Breed Showcase, where a bunch of different feline breeds will be on show. Your day will be made at the Pat-a-Cat Zone, where you can get up close with felines of all shapes, sizes and breeds. The Cat Colosseum will showcase cats at their most entertaining – think skateboarding felines and talented jumping cats – and you can learn all about cat adoption and maybe find a fur-ever friend to take home at the Cat Adoption Zone. In addition to the stalls, there will also be around 120 exhibitors showcasing products and toys especially suited to your furry friend.

The Cat Lovers Show will run on caturday… errr I mean Saturday September 8 and Sunday September 9 in 2018.