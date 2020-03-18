Galah is delivering fresh pasta that was meant for the Grand Prix

The story goes that Galah’s co-owner, Stephan Mauer, is best friends with the go-to pasta supplier for some of Melbourne’s biggest events including the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival, the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and also the MCG. Sadly, those events were cancelled and the MCG pretty much shut down to help stop the spread of coronavirus in Melbourne.

So what does Mauer do to help his friend and all his excess stock? He employs his casual bar staff at Galah to help deliver 1kg boxes of fresh hand-made pasta to the world.

Each box includes 1kg of fresh handmade pasta which has been frozen to make sure it lasts. Supposedly each box will serve ten people – but hey, we all know it's just a serving "suggestion". The boxes are available for pick up from Galah on High Street in Windsor or delivered.

There's spaghetti ($14), fettuccine ($15), plain potato gnocchi ($17), pumpkin gnocchi ($18) and gluten-free, vegan gnocchi ($20) on offer. You can even get 500g jars of sauce for $5.

To get your mitts on these boxes, email freshmelbournepasta@gmail.com with your name, contact number and order. The Galah team will be in touch with confirmation.

