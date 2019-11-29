Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Gami Chicken is giving away hundreds of boxes of fried chook today
News / Restaurants

Gami Chicken is giving away hundreds of boxes of fried chook today

By Olivia Gee Posted: Friday November 29 2019, 10:00am

Gami Chicken and Beer mala boneless chicken.
Photograph: Supplied

Fried chicken fans: prepared your oil-fuelled engines, because Gami Chicken and Beer is giving away a chook feast in Melbourne this evening. The casual Korean fried bird and beer franchise will be serving up 250 boxes of boneless mala chicken at each of their venues for free from 5.30pm Friday, November 29.

If you’re one of the lucky punters first in line to nab a box, you’ll get to experience the spicy, numbing flavour combo in mala sauce, which is made up of Sichuan peppercorns, dried chilli pepper and oily goodness. Order a refreshing Gun Bae lager, cider or soju to combat the delightful heat.  

You can win your chicken dinner at the national chain’s 17 outlets across Melbourne. There are three CBD locations, with the rest scattered across the suburbs from Box Hill to Point Cook. There will be 250 boxes flying out the door at each location.

Staff writer
By Olivia Gee

Olivia Gee joined the Time Out Sydney team in 2018 and is now the Associate Editor.

She's your go-to gal for Sydney-based activities and events, from dance classes to music festivals, annual talks and all the fun things to do on the weekend. Olivia may be relatively new to Sydney, but she's spent a lot of time dancing, eating and hiking through cities around the world. She's developed a keen eye for fun that she's excited to share with Time Out readers. To that wealth of knowledge, Olivia also brings her journalistic skills developed during placements in regional newsrooms. She loves to research, ask the right questions and tell the most authentic and accurate stories. She's also a competitive op-shopper and feels safest surrounded by houseplants and personable animals.

You can reach her at olivia.gee@timeout.com