Gami Chicken is giving away hundreds of boxes of fried chook today

Fried chicken fans: prepared your oil-fuelled engines, because Gami Chicken and Beer is giving away a chook feast in Melbourne this evening. The casual Korean fried bird and beer franchise will be serving up 250 boxes of boneless mala chicken at each of their venues for free from 5.30pm Friday, November 29.

If you’re one of the lucky punters first in line to nab a box, you’ll get to experience the spicy, numbing flavour combo in mala sauce, which is made up of Sichuan peppercorns, dried chilli pepper and oily goodness. Order a refreshing Gun Bae lager, cider or soju to combat the delightful heat.

You can win your chicken dinner at the national chain’s 17 outlets across Melbourne. There are three CBD locations, with the rest scattered across the suburbs from Box Hill to Point Cook. There will be 250 boxes flying out the door at each location.