Get a goodie box of Bellarine Peninsula produce delivered to your home

While we’re all stuck inside for the foreseeable future, it certainly doesn’t mean we must eat boring food. It’s important now more than ever to support those doing it tough. If you’re keen to support regional suppliers, here’s something to consider.

Jason Smith and Sarah Fenton from Bellarine Smokehouse have decided to create the Bellarine Box. Inside you’ll find tasty treats from the Bellarine Taste Trail including smoked fish, gin, wine, butter, cheese and even chocolate brownies.

Keep an eye out for Teddy and the Fox gin, Baie wines, Bellarine Brownie Company treats, Fastie’s Bellarine pure honey, Drysdale cheese, Flying Brick Cider, Bellarine Smokehouse pate, Lard Ass cultured butter, Manzanillo olive oil and heaps more.

There are ten different box options available, with prices varying from $99 to $375. You’ll not only be well fed, but you’ll be supporting Bellarine businesses who are doing it tough right now. Boxes can be delivered all across Victoria, with delivery prices starting at just $10.

Get yours here.