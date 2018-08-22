  • News
Get Korean-inspired burgers at 8bit for one day only

By Cass K Posted: Wednesday August 22 2018, 11:46am

Photograph: Supplied

If you love your burgers but want them with a little bit more flavour, this is the takeover of your dreams. Korean barbecue restaurant Kong is taking over hip burger joint 8bit on Swanston Street on Thursday, August 30. 

There will be five burgers to choose from, including pork with American cheese, apple slaw and puffed pork crackle, and nori-dusted fried chicken burger with spring onion noodle salad and ramen egg mayo. Need more fusion food? Get amongst furikake-sprinkled fries smothered in cheese and 'kimchi con carne'. 

Whatever burger is most popular on the day will feature on the menu at Kong and at 8bit for the following week, but August 30 is the only time you can get all five burgers. 

The two restaurants have created an online video game, and you can win either a $500 Kong voucher or a $100 8bit voucher.

Love burgers? Here's where to find the best burgers in Melbourne. And these are our favourite Korean barbecue joints

