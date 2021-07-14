Get these refreshing pre-mixed cocktails delivered to your home

Worksmith has launched Home Grown, a range of high-quality and tasty cocktails using a range of local spirits

After becoming popular mostly by necessity during lockdown, pre-mixed cocktails are hitting their stride. And with that, Melbourne-based incubator Worksmith is launching Home Grown, a range of locally-inspired and high-quality cocktails.

You can choose between the summery Ginger and Mango Spritz using Geelong-made Anther Gin, the creamy Soda Highball using Melbourne-made NED Whisky and the refreshing Strawberry and River Mint Spritz using local Grainshaker Rye Vodka.

Each cocktail is available in both 750ml bottles perfect for a dinner party or pre-drinks before a night out and in 20L kegs that are perfect for work events and parties.

The bevs are all mid-range ABV, making them smashable without fear of things getting too out of control, and are simple to prepare. All you need is a glass of ice, and if you’re feeling fancy you can add a fresh garnish.

The Aperol Spritz is missing from this list, but that’s not by mistake. Worksmith felt that people were growing fatigued after one too many of the most well-known of spritz’s, so this selection was curated to freshen up the spritz game.

You can purchase Home Grown on their website or at select retailers including Meatsmith, Le Pont, The Alps, Co-Lab Pantry and Diggin in the Cellars.

Love the idea of getting your booze delivered straight to your door? Try these other alcohol delivery services in Melbourne.