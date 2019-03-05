Get unlimited spritzes and pizza at this local Italian restaurant

Whether you’re a race car aficionado or don't have a single clue about cars, you can make Ciao Cielo's unlimited spritz and pizza offer an easy reason to celebrate Melbourne's upcoming F1 Grand Prix weekend.

From March 16 to 17, punters can enjoy an exciting array of woodfired pizzas accompanied by six different types of spritzes, all for $48 per person.

And it’s not just Aperol Spritzes, either. Get amongst an English Garden (with Tanqueray gin, elderflower liqueur, apple, mint and soda) or a Summer Spritz (with Pimm’s, cucumber, strawberries, citrus, lemonade and mint). There’s also an Italian fave in the mix, as well – a Limoncello Spritz (with limoncello liqueur, Prosecco, soda and candy lemon).

Photograph: Supplied

Pizza wise, guests can dig into classic Margarita pizza as well as whatever’s on the specials menu – think anything from pumpkin to pork cheek and taleggio.

If you'd rather avoid the frenzy of F1 weekend, lucky for you this offer will also continue every following Sunday until the end of April, where you can book any two-hour session between noon and 3pm. Book your spot online here.