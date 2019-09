Good Times Milk Bar will be leaning into their name and offering good times on National Cheeseburger Day (we don't care is this is a real thing or not). The team will be serving $5 cheeseburgers on Wednesday, September 18 between 11am and 4pm. You can grab this deal from their dedicated burger window and in the café to take advantage of those cheap, delicious burgers.

Considering their burgers are usually $22 with fries, this deal is a steal.