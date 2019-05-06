The best toasties in Melbourne

Melbourne loves us a toastie: you’ll find superlative renditions from day break at bright and buzzy bakeries, and just as many plated up until 2am over drinks in cosy underground bars. Whether your hankering looks like white bread tuckshop jaffles or highbrow ingredients layered over the finest artisan sourdough, you’ll find hot pockets of joy in the five-star sarnies we’ve gathered below.

Don't like your bread crunchy? Here are Melbourne's best sandwiches. Or for a hot liquid lunch, try one of Melbourne's best noodle soups.

Recommended: The 50 best restaurants in Melbourne right now.