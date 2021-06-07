Hamilton is officially coming to Melbourne in 2022

The rumours are true! Hamilton lands at Her Majesty's Theatre in March 2022

After much speculation, Hamilton has officially announced it's coming to Melbourne in 2022.

The juggernaut musical has confirmed it will play at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre from March 16 2022, following its Australian premiere in Sydney.

For those unfamiliar with the hit show, Hamilton takes the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and turns it into a banging musical underpinned by an incredibly catchy score of music spanning hip hop, jazz and rap.

With the book, lyrics and music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (who, to top it off, also starred as Alexander Hamilton in the original production), the show debuted on Broadway in 2015, before premiering in Australia in Sydney in March 2021 to rave reviews (you can read our five-star review here).

The Australian cast features Jason Arrow as the titular Alexander Hamilton, Chloé Zuel as Eliza Hamilton, Lyndon Watts as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Matu Ngaropo as George Washington, Victory Ndukwe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Marty Alix as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George III. Find out more about the cast by reading our interviews with Lyndon Watts and Victory Ndukwe.

Hamilton's original US producer, Jeffrey Seller, said: "I am grateful that so many Australians have embraced Hamilton since its Sydney premiere in March. The entire creative team and I are thrilled that Hamilton will call Melbourne home next year, and for more audiences to experience the talents of this inspiring company.”

Tickets for the Melbourne season of Hamilton go on sale on July 19 (pre-sale tickets are available from June 24).