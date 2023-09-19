When the beloved Falls Festival announced it was "taking a break" earlier this year, many of us loyal to the long-standing event wondered: what the heck were we going to do on New Year's Eve this year?

Well, our questions have been answered, as a new festival offering called Heaps Good is set to soundtrack our entrance into 2024, with an absolute ripper of a line-up featuring Flume, Foals, the Avalanches, SBTRKT, Basement Jaxx and loads more.

The one-day festival, from the same producers behind Falls Festival, had a test drive in Adelaide in 2023 and is now on track to becoming one of the hottest events on the Aussie music festival circuit. As well as Melbourne, the festival is also heading to Queensland and back to South Australia.

It's shaping up to be an epic way to celebrate NYE, with the festival sure to live up to its name. So here's everything you need to know about Heaps Goos.

When and where is Heaps Good?

Heaps Good will take place on Sunday, December 31, 2023. That's right — NYE baby, it doesn't get much better than listening to Flume as the clock ticks past midnight. Heaps Good will be held at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, home to an amazing program of music events all year round and right in the heart of the CBD.

Who is on the Heaps Good line-up for 2023/2024?

The headliners for Heaps Good are electronic music titan Flume, British rockers Foals and legendary experimental Aussie group The Avalanches. The full line-up for Heaps Good in Melbourne includes Flume, Foals, The Avalanches, SBTRKT, Basement Jaxx, Griff, Holly Humberstone, May-A, Sycco and Logan. It's a super diverse mix of artists spanning a variety of genres: the ultimate soundtrack to your epic journey into the new year.

How much are tickets for Heaps Good in Melbourne and how do you buy tickets?

The ticket pre-sale will kick off at 4pm on Tuesday, September 19, with general tickets on sale at 4pm on Wednesday, September 20. Tickets are available through Ticketek, with the first release priced at $139.90 and the final release priced at $199.90. With only 5,000 tickets available in the first release, you're gonna want to get in quick if you're keen!

For all the details, check out the festival website.

