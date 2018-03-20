Help the children, eat potato cakes

We proud Melburnians will always call the humble battered disc of fried potato a potato cake. It is not a potato scallop. It's a potato cake, and we love them.

Popular fish and chip shop Hunky Dory will be supporting the Good Friday Appeal for the fifth year in a row, and Hunky Dory is hoping to smash last year's contribution by $20,000. To achieve this, one dollar from every potato cake sold in each Hunky Dory store from March 5 to March 30 will go to the Good Friday Appeal. If for some reason potato cakes are not your jam, there are donation tins and raffles set up at each outlet.

Tell your friends and make an excuse to have fish and chips this April, and be sure to throw potato cakes into your order.

