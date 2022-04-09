The fit-out here runs with the beach shack theme, with wide, rough-sawn boards and tubular glass chandeliers that undulate just slightly in the breeze. The tables are well-spaced and linen-clad, which is like the Stokehouse of yore, as are the waiters, a full battalion of them, who are uniformly good. All is as it should be, and punters can dine in during normal hours over the entire long weekend. On Friday and Monday, guests can also enjoy a three-course lunch and two hours of bottomless Bollinger for $185 per person.