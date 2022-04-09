Good Friday: noon-10pm
Saturday: noon-10pm
Easter Sunday: noon-9pm
Monday: noon-9pm
Same day delivery in select suburbs if you order before 3pm.
The big guys can't play, but these little heroes are soldiering on for all your day-off needs
Technically, The Man says that buying takeaway booze on Good Friday is not on. But unlike our strict friends in NSW, we have a little more wiggle room down here. We've put together a list of bottle shops that are open on Good Friday to ensure your long weekend is well lubricated.
Good Friday: 10am-11pm
Saturday: 10am-11pm
Easter Sunday: 10am-10pm
Monday: 10am-10pm
Good Friday: 1pm-late
Saturday: 1pm-late
Easter Sunday: 1pm-late
Monday: 1pm-late
What was once Richmond's old and crumbling Great Britain Hotel is now Harlow: an old-school pub with new-school sensibilities. It'll be open as normal all long weekend, and you can swing by for Easter Sunday brunch from 11.30am to 1.30pm to enjoy a package including an Easter egg shot, two hours of bottomless drinks, a lunch item of choice and a special dessert. To book, head to the website.
Fargo and Co is offering two-hour bottomless brunch packages all Easter long weekend. On Good Friday and Easter Monday, the package is $79 per person, and on Saturday and Sunday, the package is $69 per person. To book, head to the website.
Across the long weekend, visitors can enjoy Easter-themed cocktails and desserts and kids can enjoy a free kids ice cream with the purchase of any kids' meal. On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, you can enjoy live entertainment from local bands. To book, head to the website.
If you're keen to kick fesitivites off a bit early, you can head to the Auburn Hotel for a pre-Easter Thursday to partake in discounts across house specials and classic cocktails. Bring your kids along on Easter Sunday to enjoy a petting zoo, face painting, kids entertainers and an Easter egg hunt. For more information, head to the website.
Over the entire long weekend, you can book in at the garden pods for a two-hour session with a tasty grazing platter. The platter includes delicious savoury and sweet bites like deviled eggs, crumbed halloumi bites, mini pork and fennel sausage rolls, lamingtons and glazed hot cross buns with whipped cream and house jam. Bookings are essential and can be made through the website.
This all-day venue located at Urbnsurf will be serving up a range of special dishes over the Easter long weekend. Think whole prawns served with XO butter and lime and mains like slow-roasted lamb shoulder with smoked honey, salsa verde and almonds. To book in, head to the website.
Enjoy the start of your Easter weekend at this intimate cocktail bar that is inspired by the golden era of fine drinking. The bar wlil be open from 5pm until 1am on April 15 and 16, and the expert team will be at the ready to deliver world-class drinks.
This massive outdoor eatery and beer garden sandwiched between two Melbourne icons (the Yarra River and Flinders Street Station) stretches for 120 metres along the river bank and is officially Melbourne’s longest bar. This Easter long weekend, it will be open as per usual with no surcharge.
The 69-metre floating bar and restaurant, which features two bars and an extensive upper deck pool club, will be decked out in the style of the picturesque Turquoise Coast in Turkey. For the Easter long weekend, it will be open as per usual with no surcharge.
There’s a lot going on at Her, Lonsdale Street’s new four-concept mega-venue. At street level is Her Bar, a French-inspired all-day cocktail spot, and on level one you’ll find the Music Room, an ode to whisky and vinyl. BKK is on level three, it’s a “turbocharged Thai BBQ canteen” that also caters for Her Rooftop, a relaxed garden terrace for drinks, lunches, dinners and nightcaps. The quadruple threat is open as per usual with no surcharge this Easter long weekend.
If you love Naked for Satan, the rooftop at the Imperial, or hanging out at the Australian Open, this bar is right up your cobblestoned Carlton alley. It’s another venue proving that this neighbourhood can do a lot more than cheap pasta for tourists. It will be open from noon on Good Friday and will open at its normal hours on Saturday through Monday.
Have you ever tried to style your hair into a ‘messy bob’, or attempted to cook paella at home? As it turns out, looking effortless requires a lot of work. With Agostino, about four years’ worth has resulted in a restaurant that’s breezily confident from the outset, ready to elbow its way into Melbourne’s Italian canon. This Easter, you can pop by from Saturday to Monday during normal hours.
The fit-out here runs with the beach shack theme, with wide, rough-sawn boards and tubular glass chandeliers that undulate just slightly in the breeze. The tables are well-spaced and linen-clad, which is like the Stokehouse of yore, as are the waiters, a full battalion of them, who are uniformly good. All is as it should be, and punters can dine in during normal hours over the entire long weekend. On Friday and Monday, guests can also enjoy a three-course lunch and two hours of bottomless Bollinger for $185 per person.
Pontoon is a glamour model masquerading as a breezy beach shack. And this Easter long weekend, it will be open for its normal hours and there will be a special Easter set menu available.
Whatever the size of your night, you really can’t go wrong with a late-night souva. That includes every night of your Easter long weekend, when Stalactites will have an extended closing time of 2am.
If you’re looking for a guaranteed happening scene, straightforward Italian and Peroni in a can, join that queue pronto. Baby will be open all Easter long weekend with normal hours.
Chin Chin is open all Easter weekend long, but it's notorious for its queues so be sure to make a booking ahead of time.
Hawker Hall is, in a word, dizzying, in that patented Lucas fashion: visually arresting, olfactorily pleasing thanks to the hard-working woks in the open kitchen, and packed to the rafters with a well-dressed sliver of humanity. It will be open all Easter weekend with normal hours.
Tucked inside the swank-fest of the 80 Collins development, Yakimono is a love letter to the futuristic excess of Tokyo: dimly lit, suffused with the exotic glow of pink and purple neon and thrumming to a soundtrack that has every second person activating their Shazam app. It's open all Easter weekend with normal hours.
Located inside the 80 Collins Street precinct, Society consists of four sections: the lounge, a private dining area, the main dining room and Lillian Terrace. The terrace overlooks the famed fashion store of its namesake, Melbourne icon Lillian Wightman. Society and Lillian will both be closed on Easter Monday but will reopen for the rest of Easter long weekend.
This, in short, is a place determined to bring the bling. Architects Wood Marsh have created three levels of Flinders Lane dining power, including a bar dedicated to Chablis (albeit not exclusively) on the upper level, and the lower two floors enjoying the clang and clash of sushi bars mixing it with à la carte tables where hot dishes wrestle attention from the raw and cold in a two-menu act of bamboozling choice. Kisumé will be closed on Easter Monday but open as per usual throughout the rest of the Easter long weekend.
This former bistro is now a slick bar where you can go slumming in serious style with things like the wagyu bolognese jaffle hiding under a snowdrift of salty-melty cheese, or puffed veal tendons, the bovine world’s answer to the prawn cracker, dusted with tang-tastic dashi and coffee dust. Over the long weekend, it will be open on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.
The on-again off-again rooftop drinking spot Melbourne has been waiting for is currently in an 'off’' phase, alas, but fear not, punters: Longrain nonetheless harbours one of the town’s best bars. There it is, hidden in plain sight, butting into the broad room like an island of civility in a chilli-fuelled brouhaha. Over the long weekend, you can pop in on Good Friday and Saturday.
The fit-out is so luxe you can almost smell the expense. There’s a fire and charcoal-driven kitchen, a botanical-filled glass cabinets and a dining room of rough-edged wooden-topped tables and the fattest, softest leather banquettes that elicit a gasp of surprise from more than one diner (it’s the endlessly entertaining Matilda spectator sport). It'll be open on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.
This diner may be as jam-packed and bustling as a cheap-eats restaurant in Vietnam, but that's where the similarities in appearance end. Hannah's kitsch design steers clear of the mini plastic tables and chairs that line the streets of Hanoi. Instead, it opts for exposed bricks, retro Vietnamese watercolours, empty beer cans, party lights, – bringing to mind an artfully designed warehouse, set to the beat of low-volume hip-hop. It will be open on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Sunday.
If you've got a hankering for Hanoi Hannah's hawker-style fare but don't have the time to spare for a sit down meal, head two doors down to Hanoi Hannah Express Lane. It'll be open all Easter long weekend to satisfy your cravings.
The Conti is back, baby. At the end of March, Sorrento’s favourite watering hole will begin reopening after a massive refurb to turn the 145-year-old hotel into a six-level, five-building precinct. It comes with a new restaurant from Scott Pickett, a flashy public bar, a beer garden and a pool. It's open through Easter long weekend, so hop in the car and head down to the peninsula.