Here's your first look at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Melbourne

By Ben Neutze Posted: Wednesday February 20 2019, 10:04am

The Australian company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Photograph: Matt Murphy The Australian company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

It's been in previews since January 18 and now the official Australian premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is just a few days away. We'll be delivering our verdict on the show just after opening night wraps up this Saturday February 23, but here's a glimpse at the magic happening inside the Princess Theatre to hold you over until then.

The production is a replica of what's showing on Broadway and London's West End, but performed by a cast of stellar Australian actors. Melbourne is only the third city in the world to get the show and producers are pretty adamant it's not going to tour Australia any time soon, given the size of the production.

And it's going to be in Melbourne for quite a while yet, with the announcement that a new block of tickets – up until February 2 2020 – will go on sale at 11am on February 26. If you're looking to score the best seats in the house, we recommend booking well in advance.

Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter and Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter

 

The Australian company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

 

William McKenna as Scorpius Malfoy, Manali Datar as Rose Granger-Weasley and Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter

 

Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger

 

Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter

 

Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Gyton Grantley as Ron Weasley, Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter, Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter and Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy

 

Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter and William McKenna as Scorpius Malfoy

 

Sean Rees-Wemyss as Albus Potter and William McKenna as Scorpius Malfoy

 

Tom Wren as Draco Malfoy, Gyton Grantley as Ron Weasley, Paula Arundell as Hermione Granger, Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter and Lucy Goleby as Ginny Potter

 

Gareth Reeves as Harry Potter

 

The Australian company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing at the Princess Theatre, with tickets booking through December 1.

Not willing to part with all your Gold Galleons? Check out our tips for scoring cheap theatre tickets in Melbourne and read about the $40 Cursed Child lottery.

