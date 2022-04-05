There's a bunch of these online – like Lasttix – but it's curious how much a show's success depends on the image of success. If word gets around that a show is "selling out fast", people are more likely to front up for a ticket; but – as producers will tell you – if a show is advertised as two-for-one, audiences sometimes shy away, following the logic that a show must be pretty ordinary if they have to lure audiences in with discounts.

That's why it pays sometimes to stick your head in at Halftix at 208 Little Collins Street. Although for the sake of image, a producer might not want their show advertised at a discount online, they might still make tickets available to those who front up in person on the day (though some Halftix shows can be bought online – head to the website to see what the current deals are). Back in the day Halftix only accepted cash, but these days card payments can also be made.