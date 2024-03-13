The inner north reigns supreme once again, beating out trendy strips in Tokyo, Barcelona and New York City

In news that is sure to make every Melburnian swell with pride, it has just been revealed that none other than High Street in the city’s inner north has been crowned the coolest street in the world right now.

Yes, you read that right: lil’ old High Street, which weaves through the suburbs of Northcote, Thornbury and Preston, has landed in the number one position, stealing the crown from Hollywood Road in Hong Kong, East Eleventh in Austin, Guatemala Street in Buenos Aires and Commercial Drive in Vancouver (which rounded out the top five, respectively). Excuse us while we go shout it from the rooftops.

To determine the rankings, Time Out reached out to its global team of local expert editors and contributors, who each made a case for the coolest street in their city. The selection was then narrowed down to create a definitive list of the best avenues, thoroughfares, backstreets and boulevards on the planet. Every street to make the cut represents a destination with exciting new ventures in food, drink, nightlife and culture, aka the coolest spots you’ll want to hang out this year.

So what makes High Street so damn cool? This is a strip that has cemented its gold medal status thanks to an abundance of offerings that appeal to both locals and visitors alike. Craving the best lasagne of your life? You need 1800 Lasagne on speed dial. Keen to take in sweeping views of suburbia at sunset with a Spritz in hand? Head to Gigi Rooftop, a teeny spot accessible only via an espresso bar. It’s a street where vintage stores and cool cafés sit comfortably alongside a food truck park and boutique indie cinema.

Photograph: Supplied

“Melburnians are spoiled for choice when it comes to well-trodden thoroughfares that deliver on food, culture and fun (hello Chapel Street, Sydney Road and Smith Street, to name a few). But in 2024, the focus is on a major artery that flows through the inner-north ‘burbs of Thornbury, Northcote and Preston: High Street,” says Time Out Melbourne editor, Leah Glynn.

“It’s cool in all the ways you’d expect – epic restaurants, hidden bars, live music venues and boutique shops – but there’s also a warm sense of community spirit that means everyone feels welcome. And on the scale of coolness (and where you want to hang out all the time), we think that’s pretty important.”

Another must-do on High Street is to catch a gig at one of the many live music venues. From legendary locations like Northcote Social Club and the Croxton Band Room to smaller spots like High Note and Shotkickers, all music tastes are catered for. Best of all, it’s easily accessible from the CBD via the 86 tram line – a route so beloved it scored its very own music festival last year.

BAMSAM

According to Time Out Melbourne lifestyle writer Liv Condous, it’s her favourite place to head on a sunny day off.

“Whether it’s window shopping at the cutest boutiques, people watching while perched on a bar stool or treating myself to a tasty bowl of ramen, it’s always a good time on High Street,” says Condous. “And as a music lover, it’s a true haven for me – I have the best memories of gigs at the Northcote Theatre.”

It’s been a golden run of late for Melbourne, with Brunswick East named the sixth coolest neighbourhood and the city also ranking as the tenth best destination for culture. Melbourne also ranked among the 20 best cities for 2024.

And now we can add the coolest street in the world to the growing list of accolades (after Smith Street also took the title in 2021, and Gertrude Street came in second in 2022). Phew! It’s tough living in a city that’s got so much going for it, but someone’s gotta do it.

Here’s the full list of Time Out’s 30 coolest streets in the world:

High Street, Melbourne Hollywood Road, Hong Kong East Eleventh, Austin Guatemala Street, Buenos Aires Commercial Drive, Vancouver Jalan Petaling, Kuala Lumpur Rua da Boavista, Lisbon Arnaldo Quintela, Rio de Janiero Chazawa-dori, Tokyo Consell de Cent, Barcelona Bree Street, Cape Town Oranienstraße, Berlin Fifth Avenue, Park Slope, New York City Ban Tad Thong, Bangkok East 3rd Street, Los Angeles Rua Sá de Noronha, Porto Gerrard Street, London Conde Duque Street, Madrid Bucareli, Mexico City Rue de Belleville, Paris 18th Street, Chicago Camden Street, Dublin Foster Street, Sydney Songridan-gil, Seoul Quang An Street, Tay Ho, Hanoi Miracle Mile, Miami Saint-Hubert Plaza, Montreal Troon Street, Athens Cecil Street, Singapore L.P Leviste Street, Manila

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for more city news, straight to your inbox.