Holey Moley and Strike Bowling have reopened in Melbourne

Whether you're a regular on the leaderboard, or constantly calling in the assistance of the gutter-blockers, a night out at a bowling alley is something that's been sorely missing from our social calendars. Not to mention a night playing punny mini golf.

Well, it's time to lace up those iridescent, glowing white shoes and step out in style – because all Strike Bowling and Holey Moley venues have reopened across Melbourne.



Strike will be reopening with new 1.5-hour bowling packages which include one game of bowling and beverage options. Holey Moley will also have 1.5-hour packages which include nine holes of mini-golf and drinks.

Venues will be operating at reduced capacity so be sure you book in advance. Head to Holey Moley's website and Strike's website for more info.

What else should you get stuck into this week? We're glad you asked

Share the story