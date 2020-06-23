Holey Moley and Strike Bowling have reopened in Melbourne
Time to work on that spin
Whether you're a regular on the leaderboard, or constantly calling in the assistance of the gutter-blockers, a night out at a bowling alley is something that's been sorely missing from our social calendars. Not to mention a night playing punny mini golf.
Well, it's time to lace up those iridescent, glowing white shoes and step out in style – because all Strike Bowling and Holey Moley venues have reopened across Melbourne.
Strike will be reopening with new 1.5-hour bowling packages which include one game of bowling and beverage options. Holey Moley will also have 1.5-hour packages which include nine holes of mini-golf and drinks.
Venues will be operating at reduced capacity so be sure you book in advance. Head to Holey Moley's website and Strike's website for more info.