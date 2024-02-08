Melbourne
Timeout

Taylor Swift on stage with back-up dancers
Photograph: Paolo V | Wikimedia Commons | Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

How to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise ahead of her Eras Tour in Melbourne

Including at the pre-concert pop-up, the days before and on the night

Ashleigh Hastings
Written by
Ashleigh Hastings
It’s official: Swiftogeddon has well and truly hit Melbourne in the lead-up to the Melbourne leg of the Eras Tour. If you’re anything like us, the final countdown to Swift’s three massive shows at the MCG has probably got you thinking about the nitty gritty practicalities of concert day. 

When is Taylor Swift playing the Melbourne leg of her Eras Tour?

ICYMI, the Melbourne leg of the Eras Tour is happening for three nights from February 16-18, 2024. Hopefully by this point we’ve all got our rhinestone outfits sorted and gathered some friendship bracelet-making supplies – but what about that coveted merch?

Where to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise in Melbourne

Tay Tay is known for her quirky and prolific merch offerings, from cardigans to coffee cups. But the popularity of her merch also means that getting your hands on the goods can be a whole mission of its own. So, what’s the secret when it comes to buying official Taylor Swift merchandise in Melbourne?

The Eras Tour crew have kindly set up three different options to help Swifites secure their merch in an orderly fashion, and the details have now been revealed. Crown is hosting an official merchandise pop-up on Tuesday, February 13. Eager fans can make a reservation to buy merch ahead of the concert days, between 9am and 6pm at Crown Melbourne. Everyone attending the pop-up will need a booking for a specific time, and a maximum of two people can attend each booking. 

How to make a reservation

Bookings for the merch pop-up are free but non-transferable, and you can make one via this website. One big caveat: there are currently no spots available (Swifites, keen? What a surprise!). However, we recommend checking back closer to the day as surely some people will cancel. 

How to get merch without a reservation

No reservation? No worries! The MCG is holding two merch presale days on Wednesday, February 14 and Thursday, February 15. Head down to the area near gate one or gate five from 1am until 6pm to snap up some merch before concert day.

There’s also an option to get your merch early on the day of your concert. External merch stands outside the MCG will open from 12pm until after the concert, on a first come, first served basis.

So there you have it – three ways to get your Taylor Swift merch ahead of time. Of course, merch stands inside the MCG will be open during the show as usual, but we reckon it’ll be preeeeetty busy. Good luck, Swifties!

