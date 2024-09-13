No it’s not an illusion, Dua Lipa is indeed starting the 2025 leg of her world tour right here in Melbourne and we’re radically optimistic that we’ll be able to get tickets. With three Grammys, seven BRITs and some serious dance training under her belt, we can’t wait to see Dua give us everything Down Under.

So, start stretching now and prepare to get physical, because tickets for the Australian leg of Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour go on sale soon. Here’s all the info you need to make sure you catch her before she goes Houdini.

When is Dua Lipa going on her 2025 Melbourne, Australia tour?

Dua Lipa will start the Australian leg of her Radical Optimism Tour with one massive Melbourne show. It’s all happening on Thursday, March 20 at Rod Laver Arena. Only one Melbourne date has been announced so far, but there’s a gap in Ms Lipa’s schedule so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more.

When do Dua Lipa Melbourne tickets go on sale?

This is not a drill, people! Training season is over. Scoring these tickets is sure to be the fight of our lives, so you’d best be prepared. General ticket sales begin at 1pm local time on Friday, September 20 over here.

But wait, what about presale?

If you’ve got an Amex (or your bestie does), your presale begins at 11am local time on Wednesday, September 18. Otherwise, the artist presale kicks off at 12pm local time on Thursday, September 19 over here.

Dua Lipa Melbourne ticket prices

As usual, ticket prices for this tour are still under wraps, but we’ll let you know here as soon as we get our hands on the info.

Everywhere else Dua Lipa is playing in Australia

After blessing Melbourne with a disco dream, Dua will head to Sydney for a show at Qudos Bank Arena on March 26… and that’s it! Sorry to every other city in Australia, we’re shedding a tear for you.

