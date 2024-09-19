Luke Combs is no stranger to success, but the announcement of his summer 2025 tour proves that when it rains, it really does pour. Combs is about to be the first country artist to headline a full stadium tour Down Under, making for his fourth Aussie headline tour. He's playing six huge shows including two in Melbourne.

Hailing from North Carolina, Combs began singing in groups before hitting the local gig scene. In 2014, he headed to Nashville to pursue a music career, where his single ‘Hurricane’ earned him a contract with River House/Columbia Nashville. Ever since, Combs’ country melodies have earned him Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Artist, seven Grammy nominations, four Academy of Country Music Awards and two iHeart Radio Music Awards, with his latest album Father and Sons setting the stage for his next big tour. Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets in Melbourne.

When is Luke Combs coming to Melbourne

It’s set to be a sizzling summer as Combs graces the Melbourne stage. After shows in Sydney and Brisbane, Combs will wrap up his tour Down Under with two shows at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8.

Who are the support acts for Luke Combs’ Melbourne shows?

Headed back Down Under after making their Aussie debuts at CMC Rocks QLD last year, country singers Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny will join Combs in Melbourne. Tamworth’s 18-year-old singer-songwriter Lane Pittman will also join the tour.

When do Luke Combs Melbourne tickets go on sale?

Combs’ latest Melbourne tour sold out in just minutes, so you’ll need to giddy up and get on it quickly if you want to snag tickets. General public tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 25 at 2pm local time via Ticketek.

Is there a presale for Luke Combs Melbourne?

There isn’t just one presale but two! ‘Bootleggers’ – Luke Combs’ free fan club – can sign up for access to a member-only pre-sale on his website. Pre-sale tickets will be released on Monday, September 23 at 4pm local time. Frontier Touring members will also have access to a 20-hour presale, starting on Tuesday, September 24 at 2pm local time.

How much are tickets to Luke Combs’ Melbourne shows?

Tickets for the shows range from $25 for F reserve seating to $299 for A reserve seating or general admission standing, and up to $349.90 for premium reserve seating.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: