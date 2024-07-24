If you're keen for a night dancing along to Fremantle-formed legends San Cisco, here's your chance. Western Australia's (and potential the whole country's) favourite three-piece indie pop band has just announced it'll be hitting the road for a nation-wide tour including dates in Melbourne and regional Victorian dates – and it kicks off in just a few months.

It’s been more than a decade since San Cisco made it big on the airwaves with hits like the eternally sunny ‘Golden Revolver’ and the boppy ‘Awkward’. Since teaching us all to dance like Fred Astaire, the surf-twanging crew have since released four studio albums and are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, they’re about to embark on a tour to celebrate their fifth studio album, Under The Light. Here’s everything you need to know about San Cisco’s 2024 Melbourne and Victorian tour.

When is San Cisco going on its Melbourne, Victoria tour in 2024?

After a run of shows across the UK and Europe, San Cisco is headed back Down Under for a national album tour that will hit Melbourne in late October. The band will play Forum Melbourne on Saturday, October 26.

The band will also play a series of regional shows as part of its Under the Light Regional Tour Pt 2, which follows on from a regional run across WA and SA earlier this year. The Victorian dates and destinations include:

Western Port, San Remo – August 15

The Deck, Traralgon – August 16

Torquay Hotel, Torquay – August 17

Volta, Ballarat – August 18

When do tickets for San Cisco's Melbourne and Victorian shows go on sale?

General sales for the Melbourne and Victorian shows start this Thursday, July 25 at noon via San Cisco’s website.

Are there presale tickets for San Cisco’s Melbourne and Victorian shows?

You bet there is! The San Cisco pre-sale starts at noon on Wednesday, July 24. Keen? You can sign up for early access here.

How much are tickets for San Cisco’s Australian shows?

We will update this article as soon as we find out.

Who is the support for San Cisco’s Melbourne and Victorian tour?

Two very talented guests will be joining the three-piece on their tour across the country: electro-pop trio Haiku Hands and Australian DJ Touch Sensitive.

For their regional tour, they’ll be joined by Tassie-based electronic duo Sumner (VIC, TAS).

