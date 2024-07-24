Subscribe
How to get tickets for San Cisco's 2024 Melbourne and Victorian Tour: presale, prices, dates and more

The delightful indie pop trio are heading on a national tour including our fine city

Melissa Woodley
Ashleigh Hastings
Melissa Woodley
Ashleigh Hastings
If you're keen for a night dancing along to Fremantle-formed legends San Cisco, here's your chance. Western Australia's (and potential the whole country's) favourite three-piece indie pop band has just announced it'll be hitting the road for a nation-wide tour including dates in Melbourne and regional Victorian dates – and it kicks off in just a few months. 

It’s been more than a decade since San Cisco made it big on the airwaves with hits like the eternally sunny ‘Golden Revolver’ and the boppy ‘Awkward’. Since teaching us all to dance like Fred Astaire, the surf-twanging crew have since released four studio albums and are showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, they’re about to embark on a tour to celebrate their fifth studio album, Under The Light. Here’s everything you need to know about San Cisco’s 2024 Melbourne and Victorian tour.

When is San Cisco going on its Melbourne, Victoria tour in 2024?

After a run of shows across the UK and Europe, San Cisco is headed back Down Under for a national album tour that will hit Melbourne in late October. The band will play Forum Melbourne on Saturday, October 26. 

The band will also play a series of regional shows as part of its Under the Light Regional Tour Pt 2, which follows on from a regional run across WA and SA earlier this year. The Victorian dates and destinations include:

  • Western Port, San Remo – August 15
  • The Deck, Traralgon – August 16
  • Torquay Hotel, Torquay – August 17
  • Volta, Ballarat – August 18

When do tickets for San Cisco's Melbourne and Victorian shows go on sale? 

General sales for the Melbourne and Victorian shows start this Thursday, July 25 at noon via San Cisco’s website

Are there presale tickets for San Cisco’s Melbourne and Victorian shows?

You bet there is! The San Cisco pre-sale starts at noon on Wednesday, July 24. Keen? You can sign up for early access here

How much are tickets for San Cisco’s Australian shows?

We will update this article as soon as we find out.

Who is the support for San Cisco’s Melbourne and Victorian tour?

Two very talented guests will be joining the three-piece on their tour across the country: electro-pop trio Haiku Hands and Australian DJ Touch Sensitive.

For their regional tour, they’ll be joined by Tassie-based electronic duo Sumner (VIC, TAS). 

