If Melbourne's summers lately could be characterised by a single song, surely it would be 'Heat Waves' by Platinum-selling British band Glass Animals. The beloved track claimed the title of Triple J’s Hottest 100 winner for 2020 and has remained staggeringly popular ever since. Nearly four years after the release of their last album Dreamland, which has sold more than 12 million copies globally, Glass Animals is turning up the heat again with an Australian tour heading to some of the biggest venues in the country.

Glass Animals' Tour of Earth follows 44 shows across North America, Europe and the UK, which will culminate in a 20,000-pax show at London’s O2 Arena on November 7. From there, they’ll make their way across the planet to Australia’s sunny shores, with a show that could pull heavily from their soon-to-be-released fourth studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much (due out on July 19). Described as “an expansive record about love in all its shapes and forms”, we’re willing to bet that ILYSFM might just become another summer soundtrack for us in the Southern Hemisphere. The idea of seeing it performed at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl sounds pretty damn good to us.

When are Glass Animals on tour in Melbourne?

After finishing up in the UK, Glass Animals will kick off their Aussie tour in Melbourne on Wednesday, November 20. The British four-piece will perform their first Australian show of the tour at the massive Sidney Myer Music Bowl – the perfect venue for a late-spring evening. Next up, the band will also play in Brisbane (Friday, November 22) and Sydney (Tuesday, November 26).

When do Glass Animals Melbourne tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Glass Animals Melbourne show go on sale on Friday, July 5 at 10am Melbourne time via Ticketek. There's also a Vodafone presale happening now and a Mastercard presale happening on Tuesday, July 2. Find out more about both of those over here.

How much will tickets cost for the Glass Animals Melbourne show?

Prices for the Glass Animals Melbourne show have just been revealed. Lawn general admission standing tickets are $142.40, and stalls reserved seating, balcony reserved seating and the riverside terrace are all $152.60.

Who is the support act for the Glass Animals Melbourne show?

As for who will be joining Glass Animals at the bowl, it’s hard to say. For their 44-date Tour of Earth, they’ll be joined by the likes of Kevin Abstract, The Big Moon, Eyedress and Blondshell.

Want a taste of what’s to come? You can pre-order the album over here.

