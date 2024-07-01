Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

How to get tickets for the Glass Animals Melbourne 2024 tour: dates, presale and all the details

Glass Animals will play Sidney Myer Music Bowl this summer and we couldn't be keener

Winnie Stubbs
Ashleigh Hastings
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Contributor:
Ashleigh Hastings
Glass Animals band on a blue background.
Photograph: Supplied | Lillie Eiger
Advertising

If Melbourne's summers lately could be characterised by a single song, surely it would be 'Heat Waves' by Platinum-selling British band Glass Animals. The beloved track claimed the title of Triple J’s Hottest 100 winner for 2020 and has remained staggeringly popular ever since. Nearly four years after the release of their last album Dreamland, which has sold more than 12 million copies globally, Glass Animals is turning up the heat again with an Australian tour heading to some of the biggest venues in the country. 

Glass Animals' Tour of Earth follows 44 shows across North America, Europe and the UK, which will culminate in a 20,000-pax show at London’s O2 Arena on November 7. From there, they’ll make their way across the planet to Australia’s sunny shores, with a show that could pull heavily from their soon-to-be-released fourth studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much (due out on July 19). Described as “an expansive record about love in all its shapes and forms”, we’re willing to bet that ILYSFM might just become another summer soundtrack for us in the Southern Hemisphere. The idea of seeing it performed at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl sounds pretty damn good to us. 

When are Glass Animals on tour in Melbourne?

After finishing up in the UK, Glass Animals will kick off their Aussie tour in Melbourne on Wednesday, November 20. The British four-piece will perform their first Australian show of the tour at the massive Sidney Myer Music Bowl – the perfect venue for a late-spring evening. Next up, the band will also play in Brisbane (Friday, November 22) and Sydney (Tuesday, November 26). 

When do Glass Animals Melbourne tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Glass Animals Melbourne show go on sale on Friday, July 5 at 10am Melbourne time via Ticketek. There's also a Vodafone presale happening now and a Mastercard presale happening on Tuesday, July 2. Find out more about both of those over here

How much will tickets cost for the Glass Animals Melbourne show?

Prices for the Glass Animals Melbourne show have just been revealed. Lawn general admission standing tickets are $142.40, and stalls reserved seating, balcony reserved seating and the riverside terrace are all $152.60.

Who is the support act for the Glass Animals Melbourne show?

As for who will be joining Glass Animals at the bowl, it’s hard to say. For their 44-date Tour of Earth, they’ll be joined by the likes of Kevin Abstract, The Big Moon, Eyedress and Blondshell. 

Want a taste of what’s to come? You can pre-order the album over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Victoria is officially going to trial pill testing at festivals across the state this summer

Now or Never festival is back for 2024: line-up, venues and tickets

Girl in Red: “I love when crowds go crazy”

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.