What was the soundtrack to your last Aussie summer? We might be in the middle of a gloomy Melbourne winter, but for us, listening to the opening beats of Troye Sivan’s ‘Rush’ takes us right back to sunny days and long nights. If you can’t wait to embrace the summer sillies once more, we’ve got fantastic news: Troye Sivan is blessing us with a Melbourne show this November. And if you’re thinking that’s not officially summer yet, we say close enough!

Whether you’ve been a Sivan stan since the Youtube days or you became enamoured when you saw the video for ‘One of Your Girls’ (fair, we get it), this tour promises to be a cracker. We’ve collated all the details you need to know below.

When is Troye Sivan going on his Melbourne, Australia tour 2024?

After selling out arenas across Europe, Troye Sivan will return home for a Melbourne show on Thursday, November 21 at the glorious Sidney Myer Music Bowl. It’s a school night, so if you see anyone looking seedy at work the next day, no you didn’t. So far, we’ve only got one Melbourne date on the calendar. It will be a big week at the bowl, as British psych pop stars Glass Animals are playing there the night before.

When do Troye Sivan tickets go on sale?

General sales for Troye Sivan’s Something to Give Each Other tour will begin at 12pm local time on Tuesday, July 16 via this link.

Is there a Troye Sivan Melbourne presale?

For an artist as big as Troye, of course there’s a presale. Here are the details:

Vodafone presale: From 10am on Thursday, July 11.

Mastercard presale: From 10am on Thursday, July 11.

Westfield presale: From 12pm on Tuesday, July 16.

Live Nation presale: From 11am on Monday, July 15.

How much are tickets to Troye Sivan's Australian shows?

Prices for this tour are yet to be announced, but we'll update this article as soon as we know.

Who is the support for Troye Sivan’s Australian shows?

Support for Troye Sivan’s Australian tour will come from Sydney artist Nick Ward. The rising bedroom pop artist was a collaborator on Sivan’s latest album and is known for his EP Everything I Told You.

When else is Troye Sivan playing as part of his 2024 Australian tour?

It’s not just Melbourne that’s being treated to a visit from old mate Troye. He’ll also be dropping by The Drive in Adelaide on November 19, Brisbane’s Riverstage on November 26 and the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on November 28.

