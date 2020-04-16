How to pause your Myki or get your money refunded while you're stuck at home

Many Melburnians are not taking public transport due to current circumstances. So the question came up – what do you do about your yearly or monthly Myki Pass now that you aren’t taking public transport daily?

According to Public Transport Victoria, you are able to pause your Myki Pass, which includes weekly, monthly or annual travel passes. This means you won’t have to waste your travel days while at home. You'll also be able to save them up to use once the city is back up and running again.

To do so, you have to block your existing Myki card (annoying, we know). PTV advises that you call 1800 800 007 to block your existing card and the team will then send out a new card, which will be activated the next time you touch on.

PTV is also offering refunds if you’d prefer that. If you use Mobile Myki (namely, you touch on with your Android phone) you can also get a refund – info here.

Unfortunately, you can’t currently convert your Myki Pass (weekly, monthly or annual card) to Myki Money (pay as you go) right now because the PTV team has limited access to systems now they’re all working from home.

Confused? Best to call PTV to confirm what the best option for you is.

Now that you're staying at home, might we suggest these excellent livestreams? Order in some takeaway to make a real night of it, too.