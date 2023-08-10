Enter the TodayTix digital Lottery for a chance to win discounted tickets to see the rip-roaring musical

'Tis the season to scrimp and save, but with the news that TodayTix has announced the return of its digital lottery for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, diamonds can still be a girl's best friend (especially when discounted to $30).

After five-star reviews and a sold-out premiere season in Melbourne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical returns to the Regent Theatre from August 20 until December 24, 2023. Winner of ten Tony Awards, Baz Luhrmann's spectacular film springs to life on-stage remixed in a new musical featuring all the classics like 'Elephant Love Medley' and 'One Day I'll Fly Away', as well as additions from Adele, Rihanna, Katy Perry and more.

Here's what you need to know to be in for a chance to win those sought-after $30 tickets.

When does the Moulin Rouge! The Musical digital lottery open?

Entries for the Moulin Rouge! The Musical digital lottery are now open, and will close at 1pm on Wednesday, August 16. Successful entrants will have the chance to buy up to two tickets to the musical at the exclusive price of $30.

The lottery will continue to run each week for the duration of the Melbourne season, opening every Thursday at 12.01am AEST and closing the following Wednesday at 1pm AEST for the upcoming week's performances.

How do I enter Moulin Rouge! The Musical digital lottery?

Download the official TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

App Store or Google Play Store. Enter the digital lottery for a chance to purchase up to two exclusively priced $30 tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

purchase up to two exclusively priced $30 tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Participants who share across socials gain an additional entry to the lottery.

The lottery opens every Thursday at 12.01am AEST and closes the following Wednesday at 1pm AEST.

Winners will be informed each Wednesday of that week’s upcoming performances, with a limited number of tickets available per show.

Winners will be notified via email, SMS and push notification and will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before they are offered to another entrant.

For more information on the 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' $30 digital lottery, visit TodayTix or download the TodayTix app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

