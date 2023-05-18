Cheap hacks for Melbourne's winter culture

As the weather gets chillier, why not save on pennies and explore Melbourne's arts, theatre and music scene on the cheap

Winter is here, which means it's well and truly the season for heartwarming broths, duvet-like trenchcoats and piping hot lattes. While the desire to igloo'ify your home and retreat under the safety of a weighted blanket may burn, why not take shelter in a gallery, theatre, or cinema?

There's no better time to be indoors, and luckily, there's plenty of art, theatre and music happening in Melbourne to sink your teeth into (and a lot of it is free or super cheap). From pubs with live music to free art exhibitions, check out our cheap hacks for getting your culture fix this winter.

