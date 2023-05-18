Cheap hacks for Melbourne's winter culture

Open until August 20, Melbourne Now is an NGV exhibition that spotlights new and ambitious local designs. Head to the Ian Potter Centre in Fed Square and discover more than 200 projects, including painting, sculpture, architecture, ceramics, video, printmaking and more. Highlights of the exhibition include a room-sized ‘temple’ comprised of thousands of computer fans and a textile-based feline figure covered in colourful pom poms. Learn more about the exhibition here.
Winter is here, which means it's well and truly the season for heartwarming broths, duvet-like trenchcoats and piping hot lattes. While the desire to igloo'ify your home and retreat under the safety of a weighted blanket may burn, why not take shelter in a gallery, theatre, or cinema?
There's no better time to be indoors, and luckily, there's plenty of art, theatre and music happening in Melbourne to sink your teeth into (and a lot of it is free or super cheap). From pubs with live music to free art exhibitions, check out our cheap hacks for getting your culture fix this winter.