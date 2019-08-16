Huxtaburger is doing all-you-can-eat-and-drink Sunday sessions

Everyone knows how much this city loves a bottomless brunch. Huxtaburger knows this, so every Sunday, they're swapping their signature burgers for an all-you-can-eat-and-drink lunch session.

The Melbourne burger joint is offering a boozy meal charged with unlimited wings, chips and gravy. For boozing, you will be treated to 90 minutes of free-flowing drinks, including Furphy, shiraz and sauvignon blanc from Republic as well as Batch and Co Sorrento Spritzes (with pear, fig and pinot grigio) and Bondi Spritzes (with guava, strawberry and rosé).

It will set you back a reasonable $35 per person, and it’s running every Sunday from 11am to 4pm until September 15. No bookings are required, but you can choose from the Huxtas located in the CBD, Collingwood, Hawthorn, Prahran, Eastland or Footscray.