Ides have released a zine and every single dollar goes directly to staff

The contemporary Collingwood restaurant Ides has come up with a contemporary solution to a contemporary problem. Sadly, due to its intimate, multi-coursed dining structure that requires many hands to deliver a meal, Ides is temporarily closed. The crew sat around the table on one of their last night and put together a hand-written zine inspired by the underground hand-made punk zines of yesteryear.

Think Lucky Peach if they had no money, no designers, no access to internationally recognised writers, but a buttload of ideas.

Photograph: Supplied

Inside the Ides zine, you'll find recipes you can replicate at home like stock, sourdough, Chinese bolognese, cocktail recipes and more by every staff member from Ides.

Photograph: Supplied

The zine, in the way of the punk, is pay as you feel starting from $1, but the suggested amount is $15 (don't be a jerk). Each dollar goes directly to the staff to help them pay for food, rent, bills and generally just getting by because they're unable to work.

Photograph: Supplied

You can purchase your digital copy of the zine here.