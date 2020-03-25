Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Ides have released a zine and every single dollar goes directly to staff
Ides have released a zine and every single dollar goes directly to staff

By Jess Ho Posted: Wednesday March 25 2020, 4:41pm

The contemporary Collingwood restaurant Ides has come up with a contemporary solution to a contemporary problem. Sadly, due to its intimate, multi-coursed dining structure that requires many hands to deliver a meal, Ides is temporarily closed. The crew sat around the table on one of their last night and put together a hand-written zine inspired by the underground hand-made punk zines of yesteryear.

Think Lucky Peach if they had no money, no designers, no access to internationally recognised writers, but a buttload of ideas.

Inside the Ides zine, you'll find recipes you can replicate at home like stock, sourdough, Chinese bolognese, cocktail recipes and more by every staff member from Ides.

The zine, in the way of the punk, is pay as you feel starting from $1, but the suggested amount is $15 (don't be a jerk). Each dollar goes directly to the staff to help them pay for food, rent, bills and generally just getting by because they're unable to work. 

You can purchase your digital copy of the zine here

