These days, $20 won't get you far — but for a limited time, it'll get you soaring a few kilometres high. The folks over at Webjet are slinging flights to the Northern Territory for the princely sum of $19. Yep, you heard that right. Nineteen dollarydoos. This is not a drill.

If you fly over to the website before Thursday, August 19 (with the speed and velocity of a sonic boom Concorde), you can get in on a pretty extraordinary flight deal to Uluru. Right now, Webjet is offering one-way flights from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to Uluru and Alice Springs that range between $19 and $129. If you’re at all familiar with the usual price range of a flight from the East Coast to the NT, this is nothing less than an aviation miracle.

Depending on what kind of outback vibe you’re after, you’ll get flown straight into the jaw-droppingly beautiful Uluru-Kata-Tjuta National Park or the ever-glorious Alice Springs, where the wild beauty of Kata Tjuta (the Olgas), Kings Canyon, the Larapinta Trail and the vast Macdonnell Ranges are all within a few hours drive.

Webjet is cutting $200 off flights to the Red Centre, as well as docking up to $100 off hotels if you book before August 19. This deal will apply across all airlines and can be accessed right here.

Run, don’t walk, cowboys.