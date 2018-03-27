It's a total cluster truck at the Gaso

You can't accuse the Gaso of not giving people what they want. A diverse line-up of awesome live music? Tick. A huge band room that can hold up to 350 people? Tick. A place to watch footy during the sporting season? Tick. A safe space for people of all sexualities? Tick. Gender-neutral bathrooms? Tick.

Now we can add an evolving monthly kitchen take-over by some of Melbourne's much-loved food trucks to that list. And in the spirit of the Gaso, they've engaged Cluster Truck to appoint the crew for the next six months. Here's the line-up:

April: Senor BBQ

May: Lil' Nom Noms

June: Meat Me Here

July: Dr Sous

August: Twisted Fisherman

September: Pearl of the Quarter

Not that we needed another reason to go to the Gaso, but they've just given us six. Just so you know, the Gasometer's own kitchen won't be serving food during the winter, with the trucks taking over instead.