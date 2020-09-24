Jerry Mai has launched a home-style Vietnamese meal delivery

We all crave a bit of comfort food in times of strife. And for esteemed Annam and Bia Hoi chef, Jerry Mai, that means her mother’s home-style Vietnamese cooking. Fortunately for us, she’s sharing the love with the newly launched Bia Hoi at Home meal delivery.

Although Mai is best known for her modern take on Vietnamese cuisine, the dishes in these kits are more traditional fare: canh chua cá (a tangy, tamarind-laced soup), thit kho trung cut (braised pork with quail eggs), beef bo kho (a hearty beef and root vegetable stew), and steaming bowls of good old-fashioned pho.

The $60 kits contain a four-course meal for two, which requires simple heating and finishing at home before serving. The menu changes fortnightly and vegetarian options are always available. Orders must be placed by 4pm on Wednesday for delivery on Friday or Saturday within 20km of the Glen Waverley beer hall. Order via the Bia Hoi website, and follow the restaurant on Instagram for live cooking demos every time a new menu drops.

