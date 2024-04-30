Get in quick to snap up a free return flight for your next getaway

Guess who’s having a big birthday bash? Jetstar (aka: Australia’s most contentious airline) is turning the big two-zero this year, and they're putting on a mega sale to mark this milestone. To celebrate, they’re slinging ‘return for free’ flight deals, with sale airfares for more than 200,000 domestic and international flights. Yep, that means you could soon be soaking up the sun in Phuket or Honolulu for under $500 return. We love to see it.

The super cheap ‘return for free’ sale kicks off on Wednesday, May 1 and will run for only 48 hours until Thursday, May 2. You’ll want to get clicking fast though, as flights will likely sell out earlier, with Club Jetstar members getting first dibs on the sale from noon on Tuesday, April 30.

Jetstar’s 20th birthday sale really is as simple as it sounds. You pay for the outbound flight and voila, your return fare won’t cost you a cent. Just a heads up, though: pack light as luggage isn’t included (but you can always add on check-in baggage for an extra fee).

Keen travellers can try their hand at snagging 200,000 flights to 64 domestic and 33 international destinations. Travel dates differ depending on the route but span January to March 2025 for domestic routes and June 2024 to March 2025 for international flights.

The cheapest flights are expected to fly off the shelves like hotcakes, including return fares from Melbourne to Adelaide from $107, Melbourne to Launceston from $87, and Melbourne to the Gold Coast from $125.

The sale is all set to whisk you away to dreamy destinations around the world for crazy cheap, with return flights to New Zealand from $286, to Thailand from $409, to Bali from $379 and Melbourne to Singapore from $399. Or for less than $500, you could also jet set from Melbourne to Honolulu and back. And if Japan’s calling your name, join the ranks of Aussie travellers with $675 return flights from Melbourne to Osaka.

Celebrating other people’s birthdays is arguably more fun than celebrating your own, and we’re totally on board for Jetstar’s 20th. You can find out more about the full list of destinations on Jetstar’s website.

