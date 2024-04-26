Our summer vacays are becoming a distant memory as this year relentlessly marches on, but just because winter is descending upon us, it doesn't mean that we can't enjoy a getaway. Better yet, Melbourne has plenty of options for a staycay, where you can feel like you're on holiday while at home. But, it can be hard to decide where to stay for a mini-break, with so many hotels to pick from in Melbourne. That’s where Tripadvisor comes in.

The world’s largest travel site just released its annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards for 2024, spotlighting places that received the highest number of ‘above-and-beyond’ customer reviews in 2023. Tripadvisor sifted through ratings of more than 1.6 million hotels listed on the site and also organised the hotels into categories, such as best all-inclusive, luxury, family-friendly, B&Bs, boutique, pet-friendly and sustainable options. But what we’re most interested in is the best of the best: the top hotels in all of Melbourne.

Tripadvisor named the top 25 hotels in Australia, with all hotels featured belonging to the top one per cent of properties that consistently earn rave reviews from travellers on the site. Five hotels in Melbourne made the list, and they'd all make for a perfect city getaway. Or, if you've got out-of-towners coming to visit, they're the perfect accommodation recommendations to share.

Next Hotel came in at number four on the Australia wide list, making it the top ranking hotel in Melbourne. This is a super swanky stay on the 'Paris end' of Collins Street, surrounded by high-end retail shops and fancy restaurants. It's perfect if you're looking for a bougie escape and a luxe way to relax. In sixth spot on the Best of the Best hotel list in Australia and was Zagame's House, a chic boutique stay on Carlton's Lygon Street, which ranked as the second best reviewed hotel in our city.

Photograph: Next Hotel

The third most loved hotel in Melbourne, and 14th in the country, was Treasury On Collins. This grandiose apartment hotel dates back to the 1800s, with beautiful, ornate architecture that is truly dazzling. The other two Melbourne hotels that made the top 25 list of the best hotels in Australia were Lancemore Crossley St and Park Hyatt Melbourne.

So if you've been looking for an excuse to book in a staycay, go on, treat yourself with a night or two at one of these gems.

These are the five best hotels in Melbourne, according to Tripadvisor:

Next Hotel Melbourne Zagame's House Treasury On Collins Lancemore Crossley St. Park Hyatt Melbourne

