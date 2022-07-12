This October marks a decade since former prime minister Julia Gillard gave her impassioned speech about misogyny, directed at then-opposition leader Tony Abbott. In the years that followed, it was voted by Guardian readers as the most unforgettable moment of Australian TV history and it's racked up more than five million views on YouTube to date.

The words 'not now, not ever' are seared into our collective memory, and they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of that ground-breaking speech, Gillard has announced she's taking the stage across two nights in Sydney and Melbourne. The series, entitled 'Not Now, Not Ever', will be hosted by broadcaster and author Indira Naidoo and coincides with the release of Gillard's book of the same name.

"A decade has passed since I first declared 'not now, not ever' in Parliament House', but our collective call for equity remains just as vital," says Gillard in a press release. "I am incredibly proud to be part of these special evenings that will celebrate passion and progress and reflect on how far we've come in the last ten years — but most importantly, I look forward to exploring what comes next in the fight for equality."

Gillard's tour kicks off in Melbourne on Tuesday, October 4 at Hamer Hall followed by a show in Sydney's Aware Super Theatre on Wednesday, October 5. Pre-sale for tickets begins on Monday, July 18 followed by general public tickets on Monday, July 25 via Ticketek and the Arts Centre Melbourne website.

