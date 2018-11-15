News / Bars & Pubs

Juniperlooza is back for a summer gin fling

By Emily Lloyd-Tait Posted: Thursday November 15 2018, 9:53am

Juniperlooza gin festival
Photograph: Supplied

This February, head to South Wharf for Juniperlooza, a summer gin festival where copious amounts of the herbaceous spirit will be enjoyed at the Boatbuilders Yard. A line-up of 21 independent Australian and international gin producers, including Cedar Fox, Archie Rose, Patient Wolf, 4 Pillars and Chase Distillery, will showcase their gin in classic gin and tonics and signature cocktails.

Plus, being an environmentally minded bunch, this year there will be reusable stainless steel straws available. 

Visitors will be able to expect food from the Boatbuilders Yard kitchen and tasting sessions led by some of the country's best gin producers. Stick around for some navy-strength entertainment at this one-day riverside gin fest.

Early bird tickets are $39 and go on sale Thursday November 15. From December 1 tickets will be going for $49, and they have a tendency to sell out.

