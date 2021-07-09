Melbourne
Melbourne Zoo
Photograph: Paul Philipson

Kids can now visit these Victorian zoos for free on weekends and holidays

Thanks to the Kids Go Free program, children under 16 can receive free entry to Melbourne's zoos

By Adena Maier
You can now save some coin taking your kids to Victoria’s world-class zoos on weekends, public holidays and Victorian state school holidays with the Kids Go Free program. Thanks to a $20 million funding boost in this year’s Victorian budget, kids under 16 can visit the Melbourne Zoo, Healesville Sanctuary and Werribee Open Range for free on any of the aforementioned days. 

“Whether you’re a kid or a parent, everyone loves the zoo,” says Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio. “We’re making sure no kids miss out by giving families a helping hand to admire the animals and spend some quality time together.”

In the past three years, more than six million people have visited these wildlife parks and nearly 40 per cent of those visitors have been children under 16. These zoos and this program provide younger generations with an opportunity to learn about our most loved native species and the importance of conserving our wild spaces for future generations to come. 

Children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult or will otherwise be refused entry. More info here.

Looking for other places to see – and sometimes even cuddle – cute animals in Melbourne? We’ve rounded them up in this list.

