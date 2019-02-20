Lavezzi Gelateria is giving away free scoops of gelato on Saturday

Enjoy a chill day out this sunny weekend with free scoops of gelato in Lygon Street.

To celebrate their first birthday, Lavezzi Gelateria will be giving out one free scoop of gelato (or sorbet) to each customer who visits their Carlton branch on Saturday, February 23 from 5-8pm. Feel free to choose between scrumptious peanut butter and Nutella swirl gelato, refreshing watermelon sorbet, or any of their 20+ available flavours.

Plus, one lucky customer over the weekend will be in it to win the Ultimate Gelati Prize, which entitles them to exclusive 90-minute access to the Lavezzi Gelati Cart stocked with four of their favourite flavours, at an event or location of their choice in the next 12 months. Anyone who’s looking to impress their mates, family or loved ones, this might be your best chance to earn some street cred.

To enter, visitors are invited to take a photo with their favourite Lavezzi gelati or sorbet, upload it on Instagram tagging @LavezziGelato with the hashtag #LavezziTurns1 before 8pm on Sunday, February 24.

